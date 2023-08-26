PCBDDA, LDA join hands to complete LGV project

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) entered into a momentous partnership with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to bring forth Lahore Global Village (LGV) project, formerly known as LDA Walk & Shop Arena.

PCBDDA, also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), is entrusted with the marketing and sales of this remarkable venture. LGV, located in Johar Town, Lahore, over an area of 130 kanal, offering an array of retail spaces ranging from 620 sq ft to 6,000 sq ft. The project promises an unmatched experience of leisure activities with state-of-the-art architecture and world class amenities. The LGV project sets itself apart with its innovative design, featuring five distinct architectural pavilions representing the Mughal, Chinese, American, Italian and Spanish styles. Partnership between CBD Punjab and LDA underscores a commitment to creating spaces that blend cultural diversity with modern leisure, fostering economic growth, and nurturing a sense of community. LGV has all the vibrant features to become Lahore’s most attractive social hotspot with a multitude of community benefits. Functioning as a bustling recreational centre, LGV will become Lahore’s favourite hangout offering a slice of everything to everyone. This project will strengthen the sense of togetherness among residents of the provincial capital providing a space where families and friends can create memories and engage in a diverse range of activities perfectly aligned with the vibrant spirit of Lahore's community life. With an aim to attract potential buyers, CBD Punjab organised an Investor Summit, which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest. The event was attended by top officials, including Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, IG Punjab Usman Anwar, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab Brig (retd) Mansoor Janjua and potential investors and members of the business community. While addressing the summit Chief Minister said, "Lahore Global Village exemplifies our commitment to creating spaces that integrate cultural richness with modern leisure. This project will not only add to Lahore's charm but also boost economic growth." Commissioner Lahore said that LDA, in partnership with CBD Punjab, has embarked on a journey to redefine recreational infrastructure in Lahore. LGV is a testament to our joint vision for an inclusive and engaging city." CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin emphasized that our collective goal is to offer Lahore a space that harmonises entertainment, culture, and commerce.

LGV is a new chapter in Lahore's recreational and commercial landscape, he said.