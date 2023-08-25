Seven killed, 15 injured in Thatta van-truck collision

SUKKUR: At least seven people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a van-truck collision near Jhirk in Thatta district on Thursday. According to rescue sources, a passenger van was heading towards Thatta from Hyderabad when it collided with a truck near Jhirk, leaving seven dead and 15 others wounded.
The rescue teams reached the site and pulled the bodies and the injured from the van’s wreckage and shifted the injured and bodies to Civil Hospital, Jhirk. Those who were critically injured were shifted to a Hyderabad hospital after first aid.
Two women, four men and a girl were among those who died in the accident. The deceased included Ghulam Hussain Memon, Mukhtar Ali, Zulfikar Ali Rajpar, Muhammad Ali and others.
Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam took notice of the incident and sought report from the Hyderabad commissioner. He also directed provision of immediate medical facilities to the injured.
