Isner to retire from tennis after US Open

NEW YORK: Big-serving American John Isner, who famously took part in the longest tennis match ever played at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, said Wednesday he will retire from professional tennis after competing in this year´s US Open.

Isner -- who defeated France´s Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/3), 70-68 in an 11-hour epic that took three days to complete at Wimbledon 13 years ago -- confirmed his retirement on social media.

"After 17+ years on the ATP Tour, it´s time to say goodbye to professional tennis," Isner wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "The US Open will be my final event."

"This transition won´t be easy but I´m looking forward to every second of it with my amazing family," said Isner, who has four young children with his wife, Maddie. "Time to lace ´em up one last time."

Isner, 38, was a quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2011 and 2018. He is the ATP Tour´s all-time leader in aces with 14,411 going into the US Open, which starts on Monday.