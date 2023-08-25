Anas, Azlan reach CNS Squash quarterfinals

KARACHI: Anas Khan and Azlan Khawar sailed into the quarterfinals as their opponents retired hurt in the main round of 2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Thursday.

Punjab’s unseeded Azlan Khawar beat Army’s fourth seed Bilal Zakir 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 8-11, 8-3 (retired hurt) in 45 minutes.

Navy’s unseeded Anas Khan defeated SNGPL’s fifth seed and Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam 11-6, 6-2 (retired hurt) in 12 minutes. Meanwhile, top seed Nasir Iqbal from WAPDA thrashed qualifier Zain Ramzan from Punjab 12-10, 12-10, 11-2 in 23 minutes.

Punjab’s sixth seed Mehmood Mehboob smashed Sindh’s Talha Saeed 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in 26 minutes.

KPK’s seventh seed Khushal Riaz overpowered wildcard entrant M Ali from Navy 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 2-11, 11-9 in 40 minutes. Qualifier Farhan Mehboob from WAPDA stunned third seed Saddam ul Haq from Army 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 in 23 minutes.

SNGPL’s eighth seed Israr Ahmed won against qualifier Abdullah Nawaz from KPK 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-4 in 36 minutes.

Second seed Waqar Mehboob from KPK beat Punjab’s Khakan Malik 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 in 26 minutes. Now, Nasir is up against Mehmood, Khushal is to face Farhan, Azlan will be playing against Israr, and Anas is drawn against Waqar in the quarter-finals.