Rangers nab six Indian smugglers inside Pakistan: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers watch over potential Indian troop movements with binoculars in a bunker at the Chakothi post, some 52 km from Muzaffarabad near the Pakistan-India border. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Rangers deployed along the international border with India have apprehended six Indian nationals trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the six Indian nationals were apprehended inside the Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3.

The apprehended criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan. The ISPR said it was surprising that the smugglers crossed the heavily-fenced border under the perpetual surveillance of Indian BSF. It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narcotics and weapons smuggling.

In addition, it is also surprising that Indian troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens. Four of these smugglers, namely Gurmeej, son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh, son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh, son of Thakur Singh, and Vishal, son of Jagga, belong to Ferozpur. Rattan Pal Singh, son of Mahinder Singh, belongs to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh, son of Mukhtiar Singh, belongs to Ludhiana. The Indian smugglers would be dealt as per law for illegally entering Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities. The security forces of Pakistan would continue to maintain vigil and expect that the Indian BSF would act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory, the ISPR said.