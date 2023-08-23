Rangers nab six Indian smugglers inside Pakistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Rangers deployed along the international border with India have apprehended six Indian nationals trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the six Indian nationals were apprehended inside the Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3.
The apprehended criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan. The ISPR said it was surprising that the smugglers crossed the heavily-fenced border under the perpetual surveillance of Indian BSF. It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narcotics and weapons smuggling.
In addition, it is also surprising that Indian troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens. Four of these smugglers, namely Gurmeej, son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh, son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh, son of Thakur Singh, and Vishal, son of Jagga, belong to Ferozpur. Rattan Pal Singh, son of Mahinder Singh, belongs to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh, son of Mukhtiar Singh, belongs to Ludhiana. The Indian smugglers would be dealt as per law for illegally entering Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities. The security forces of Pakistan would continue to maintain vigil and expect that the Indian BSF would act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory, the ISPR said.
ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Vice President of the National Conference Omar...
Yaqoob has also been instructed to lobby UN, international bodies to intervene on his behalf over events following May...
The company, however, states that it would provide emergency services to patients in hospitals on their panel
Thaksin, loved, loathed in almost equal measure, landed in private jet at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport
Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents
CPPA, acting on behalf of XWDiscos, has submitted a petition seeking the tariff hike for July 2023 FCA