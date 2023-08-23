JI rally demands death sentence for killers of Fatima

SUKKUR: The participants of the rally taken out by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Ranipur demanded a death sentence for the killers of Fatima, a domestic worker killed on August 16.

JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq said that employing a 10-year-old girl is against Articles, 11 and 37 of the Constitution and the accused also have exploited the religion of Islam.

Addressing a rally at Bab-e- Dastghir, he said that Fatima was a daughter of the nation and the nation will remain with her heirs in every situation.

He said that according to the reports more than 4,000 children have been sexually assaulted in Sindh province. The murder of Fatima is the murder of the state, judiciary and government.

He said that neither the ex-minister nor any MPA who looted Sindh visited the oppressed family to condemn the murder of the daughter of a poor man. JI stands with the people of Sindh today and will stand with every victim of injustice, Siraj ul Haq said.

Moulana Asadullah Bhutto and others also addressed the participants while the traffic towards Karachi and Punjab remained disrupted due to the rally. Later, Siraj ul Haq visited the village Ali Muhammad Phuriro near KhaWahan in district Nausharoferoz to condole with the heirs of the deceased Fatima.