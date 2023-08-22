Ajoka to stage new play on 25th

LAHORE:Ajoka Theatre will offer a special theatre treat on August 25 and 26 at Alhamra. It will present its new play ‘Dora Ka Intezar’ (Waiting for Dora) on August 25, followed by a revival of its iconic play ‘Bulha’, to mark Bulleh Shah’s anniversary on August 26.

‘Dora Ka Intezar’, written and directed by Shahid Nadeem, is a play about workers of a factory waiting for a mysterious foreign visitor Dora who might solve all their problems but they are in for surprise.

The cast includes Erum Navaee, Rania Mohsin, Qaiser, Rai Ali, Mehr Hasnain, Naseem Abbas, Hassan Atif, Umer Amin, Anika Malik, Nasir Mahmood, Muzamil Shabbir, Samawia Zaman, Areeba Chaudhry, Kanwal Khan, Azka Lateef and Rai Kamran Ali. Music has been composed by Naseem Abbas and dances have been choreographed by Luke Kelvin.

Ajoka’s second offering, on August 26, is a special performance of ‘Bulha’ which has received international acclaim, including India, Iran and UK. Written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by late Madeeha Gauhar, ‘Bulha’ is the first major play on the life and message of a great Sufi which includes live Qawwali and mystical dance.

Alhamra executive director removed

Following directives from Information and Culture Minister Amir Mir, Saleem Sagar, the Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, has been removed from his position and instructed to report to the Service and General Administration Department, a press release issued by the Information Department said. In the light of these circumstances, the temporary responsibilities of the Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council have been entrusted to Tariq Mehmood, the Additional Secretary (Admin) of the Information and Culture Department.