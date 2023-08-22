Many students are going into fields in which they don’t have any interest, often due to the insistence of their parents. Parents often ignore the preferences of their children and push them towards a field which they believe will secure their financial futures. Unfortunately, accomplishing something without any personal interest or intrinsic motivation is an uphill task, to put it mildly.

As a result, many students end up unable to make the grade in the field that has been chosen for them. I urge parents to let their children choose the education and career path they want to pursue and not make this choice for them.

Sanaullah Rashid

Balnigwar