Ajoka to stage new play on 25th

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre will offer a special theatre treat on August 25 and 26 at Alhamra. It will present its new play ‘Dora Ka Intezar’ (Waiting for Dora) on August 25, followed by a revival of its iconic play ‘Bulha’, to mark Bulleh Shah’s anniversary on August 26.

‘Dora Ka Intezar’, written and directed by Shahid Nadeem, is a play about workers of a factory waiting for a mysterious foreign visitor Dora who might solve all their problems but they are in for surprise. The cast includes Erum Navaee, Rania Mohsin, Qaiser, Rai Ali, Mehr Hasnain, Naseem Abbas, Hassan Atif, Umer Amin, Anika Malik, Nasir Mahmood, Muzamil Shabbir, Samawia Zaman, Areeba Chaudhry, Kanwal Khan, Azka Lateef and Rai Kamran Ali. Music has been composed by Naseem Abbas and dances have been choreographed by Luke Kelvin.