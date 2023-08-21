 
close
Monday August 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Two prisoners die in hospital

By Our Correspondent
August 21, 2023

Two prisoners died in jail hospitals separately here on Sunday. A prisoner of the Camp Jail died in the hospital. The prisoner was identified as Jumma Khan. He was shifted to the hospital due to his worsening condition where he expired. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old prisoner of Kot Lakhpat Jail died in the hospital due to medical complications. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.