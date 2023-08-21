Recurring cause

The terrible train accident that occurred near Nawabshah and killed over 30 passengers of the Hazara express is not the first of its kind. We have often heard about train accidents due to issues with our railway infrastructure and, at times, the trains themselves.
I ask the government why these problems keep recurring? It is very disappointing to see what has become of our railways.
Noor Mustafa
Hyderabad
