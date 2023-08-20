Fear of severe dengue outbreak looms large

Islamabad : The stage is set for an expected severe dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country as all the risk factors considered important for an outbreak of the infection including rains, rising temperature, humidity, and infected travellers or natives are in existence here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The situation regarding the spread of dengue fever in the twin cities hints that the population may face a much more severe outbreak of the infection in the coming days if proper action is not taken by all the stakeholders at the time. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that well over 120 patients have so far tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi of which some 34 cases have been registered in the last week making the situation alarming. The number of patients being tested positive is continuously on the rise.

It is worth mentioning here that in the last 48 hours, as many as 14 individuals belonging to the twin cities have tested positive for dengue fever. Data reveals that on Saturday morning, a total of 12 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the region. To date, a total of 87 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district while 28 from the federal capital. Another six patients confirmed positive for the infection in the region are travellers belonging to other districts of the country.

To date, a total of 18 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from rural areas of the federal capital while 10 patients from urban areas of Islamabad.