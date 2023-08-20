Wahab asks people to report theft of grills and poles from public places

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the newly constructed Dinosaur Park in the Safari Park on Saturday.

According to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, it is the first modern and largest dinosaur park in Karachi.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration ceremony, the mayor said he would complete the development works for the public welfare. The construction work on the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project had accelerated, he said, adding that it would be completed as soon as possible.

He asked the people to report to police if they witnessed destructive activities in the city such as theft of poles and grills from public places. “Poles are being stolen from the city, lights are being stolen, grills are being cut in parks, everyone is making videos of them, no one is reporting to the police,” he said.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, KMC Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Spokesperson for Mayor for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, KMC Senior Director Recreation Iqbal Nawaz, Safoora Town Chairman Ashiq Khaskheli, local leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party and relevant officers of the KMC were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said the Dino Safari Park covered an area of one acre and was the most modern park of its kind in Karachi reflecting the era of dinosaurs. He added that they had dedicated the park for families and students of schools and colleges.

There are also animated dinosaurs walking in the park.

The Sindh government, Wahab said, had provided funds worth Rs100 million to the KMC for the construction of the park. He added that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had promised to work in different areas of the city without discrimination.

“We will also solve water and infrastructure problems,” the mayor said. He assured the people that he would not be dishonest though he may make mistakes.

Manholes distribution

Amidst the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) facing a default of Rs50 billion owed by the city's residents, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Saturday vowed to address financial challenges and counter water theft to enhance the water infrastructure. The water corporation would give 150 manhole caps to all union committees of the city.

Wahab said funds were needed to run organisations. He said that if any police officer was found involved in stealing water, action would be taken against him. “I am in touch with the higher authorities of the police, earlier the local bodies used to produce construction materials themselves, now they will re-establish the chain,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the event organised by the KWSC. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader in the City Council Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, District Central General Secretary Dil Muhammad, Chairman of various union committees, Chief Operating Office of the water corporation Syed Salahuddin, Chief Operating Officer Asadullah Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

On the issue of open manholes, the mayor Karachi said that the municipalities did not remove covers from manholes. “They are stolen,” he said, adding that the KWSC had come up with a solution that they would produce manhole covers, manhole rings and slabs themselves.

A manhole cover which weighed 10 to-12 kilograms was available for Rs3,500 in the market. The same cover, he said, would be ready in the factory of the water corporation for Rs2,700 and its weight would be 35kg.

He said that 150 manhole covers would be given to every union without discrimination and this process would be started from Monday. All parties should work together to make this city better. He said that we would take action again in Janjal Goth where manholes were stolen. “I will stand with the officials, so far more than thirty FIRs had been registered against the water thieves, we are working and fighting with the mafia,” he said.