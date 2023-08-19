Leaky pipes

The dysfunctional sewerage system of Karachi, particularly in the Surjani Town, Nazimabad and New Karachi areas, is a matter of great sorrow and pity. The sewerage lines in these areas are prone to overflowing or leaking and the main cause is plastic shopping bags and other kinds of litter that clog the sewerage pipes. This can lead to severe flooding when it rains.

There is also the problem that when the water flows onto the roads it is often not dealt with in a timely manner, causing the roads to deteriorate. The pools of sewerage water are also breeding grounds for mosquitoes, spreading dangerous diseases like malaria and dengue. The municipal authorities must pay attention to this problem and solve it. Regular cleaning and maintenance of the sewage system, preferably on a monthly basis, is needed.

Zarmeen Maqsood

Karachi