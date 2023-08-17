 
August 17, 2023
National

Criminals arrested

APP
August 17, 2023

Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs60,000 cash, three mobiles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Racecourse police arrested two members of a street criminal gang including ringleader namely Waseem Alias Baro and Usama, wanted in various cases