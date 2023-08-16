Muzammil, Huzaifa pull out of trials for Davis Cup team

ISLAMABAD: Two leading aspirants for the three available spots in the Pakistan Davis Cup team Muzammil Murtaza and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman have pulled out of the trials getting underway at grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex from today (Wednesday).

Both Muzammil and Huzaifa, the backup players, are in the USA. While Huzaifa is busy playing the domestic circuit in the USA, reports about Muzammil suggest that he is into the coaching these days.

Talking to ‘The News’, Huzaifa’s father confirmed the player had some visa issues that barred him from travelling to Pakistan.

“Obviously, playing for the country is and should be the top priority. I pray and hope that in days to come he takes over the position as the linchpin of the national team. For that he requires improvement and that is what he is doing these days,” his father said.

Huzaifa, currently settled in Florida, plays UTR events regularly and has won yet another tournament last week. Muzammil, however, has no plans of travelling back to Pakistan on national duty.

“He has taken over the role of a hitting partner for some of the leading ITF ranked players in Nevada State in the USA. Muzammil is unlikely to be back for national duty or for domestic events,” a source close to the player said.

Meanwhile, seven players have been invited for the trials getting underway at the Complex grass courts today (Wednesday). USA-based Pakistani player Mujtaba Ali Khan has been awarded wildcard for the trials meant to select the team for Davis Cup Group II tie against Indonesia to be held at the venue on September 16-17.

“He has recently turned up to play the ITF juniors in Islamabad and won that event beating the best on the way. He is a good future prospect. Let’s see how he behaves and plays against the leading aspirants bidding to win three available spots on the team,” a PTF official said. International Aisamul Haq and Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan have already been exempted from the trials, meaning there are three places at stake now.