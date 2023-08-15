Renowned health professional Dr Jan receives civil award

ISLAMABAD: Dr Nadeem Jan, a renowned public health professional of Pakistan, is also among the recipients of Pakistan civil awards.

Dr Jan made a new record in Pakistan's history for being the 1st public health recipient of the prestigious “Sitari-i-Imtiaz” as well as “Tamgha-i-Imtiaz” for his services to the health sector and humanity.

He has the honor of receiving the highest Somalian award for health by the Somalian president. He is also the recipient of the “Meritorious Services Award” from the US government and another one from the commander 11th Corps. Dr Jan was awarded the “Plaque of Excellence” by the Philippines government for his services.

For his innovative strategies for Covid response in Pakistan and being the architect of “Afghanistan Common Humanitarian Support Fund” and “The Afghanistan coordination cell”, he was awarded the “Shield of Honour” by the then COAS.

Dr Jan played key role in $386 mullion US government health grant to Pakistan. During, the 2022 floods, Dr Jan helped develop emergency response framework and contributed to the contours of the “Geneva-based Resilient Pakistan donors conference” on Pakistan floods calamity. He also co-authored former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address and helped orchestrate the chain of events at the UN General Assembly session in September 2022 , which made a huge impact on moulding the world’s opinion on Pakistan's climate change undue damages and losses.