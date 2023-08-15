 
close
Tuesday August 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

LGH gets 56 new ACs

By Our Correspondent
August 15, 2023

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial health minister, Dr Javed Akram informed that, on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a total of 56 new ACs have been immediately installed in Lahore General Hospital. During his visit to the General Hospital, Dr Javed Akram congratulated Principal Amir ud din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Zafar Al Farid.