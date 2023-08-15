Train crash

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded earlier last week, a devastating train accident tragically claimed the lives of at least 34 individuals and left an additional 80 passengers injured. The derailment not only robbed people of their beloved family members, friends, and colleagues but also shattered the sense of safety and trust that passengers place in our public transportation systems. This is not the first time that such horrific incidents have taken place and is one example of the government’s criminal negligence.

In this time of sorrow, it is the government’s duty to remember the lives that were lost and honour their memories by taking meaningful steps towards preventing future accidents. These train victims should not be forgotten.

Pehlaj Kumar

Karoondi