This refers to the article ‘This is not how laws are made’ by Syed Ali Zafar (Aug 4). The writer asserts that “bulldozed laws are more often than not arbitrary, flawed, malafide and irretrievably harm the people and national interest; even if the object is good, by bulldozing it, the real law is always buried.” He implies, with impressive subtlety, that the former PDM-led coalition government was guilty of the act of bulldozing laws. Parliamentary debates play a big role in passing laws, but the question here is: with whom the former government was supposed to debate? Opposition members – PTI leaders and its chairperson – had already resigned.

Had PTI Chairperson Imran Khan acted calmly, responsibly and with profound dignity last year, he and his entire team of MNAs would still have played some role during the last 16 months of the 15th National Assembly, including his say in the selection of the caretaker prime minister. Unfortunately, political history cannot be undone or reversed.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore