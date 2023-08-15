German envoy visits Martin Dow

KARACHI: The German Consul General Dr. Rudigar Lotz visited Martin Dow’s plant in Quetta, where he lauded the company’s efforts to provide quality healthcare services and create employment opportunities for the local population, a statement said on Monday.

He was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Germany Mir Murad Baluch and welcomed by Mubashir Hussain, Chief Operating Officer - Technical & Supply Chain of Martin Dow.

The Consul General said he was impressed by the healthy environment and the attention to detail at the plant, which he said had helped the company achieve its goals and surpass the expectations of its customers.

“I sincerely appreciate Martin Dow’s commitment to the expansion of Pakistan’s healthcare industry by providing extraordinary healthcare services to the masses, and even beyond the borders, positioning Martin Dow as one of the major healthcare groups of Pakistan,” he said.

He also highlighted the strong trade and science relations between Germany and Pakistan, saying that Germany was actively involved in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and was an active member of the Friends of Democratic Pakistan Forum.

Lotz said Germany had invested in and traded with Pakistan in various sectors, including energy, education, health, and infrastructure. Hussain thanked the Consul General for his visit and his appreciation, saying that Martin Dow valued its relationship with Germany and its companies.