Naqvi stresses unity to overcome challenges

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. He expressed his warm felicitations to all fellow countrymen, acknowledged the immense blessing of freedom and expressed gratitude to the Almighty for enabling us to breathe as a sovereign nation.

He underscored the need to comprehend and uphold the intrinsic worth and honour of a nation that is free. He paid tribute to the Muslims who dedicated their lives to kindle the flame of liberation.

Paying homage to the unparalleled valour of those who laid down their lives during the Pakistan Movement, he emphasised the significance of their sacrifice in pursuit of a peaceful nation. The chief minister said this Independence Day calls for introspection and learning from past experiences to chart a promising path forward. He stressed the imperative of adhering to the tenets of faith, unity, and discipline, with each individual playing an integral role in the nation’s advancement.

He asserted the shared responsibility of bequeathing a harmonious, robust, and flourishing Pakistan to the forthcoming generations. He underscored the pivotal role of exemplary unity and solidarity in confronting the challenges that lie ahead. Confidently, he envisioned a radiant future for Pakistan and emphasised that, through the benevolence of the Almighty, the Pakistani nation will triumph over every obstacle. He called upon all citizens to renew their commitment to prioritise the nation’s growth over personal interests and collaboratively elevate the stature of Pakistan.

The main event organised by the Punjab government to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan is scheduled for today at Hazuri Bagh.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is set to grace the occasion as the chief guest. He will embark on a visit to Mazar-e-Iqbal, where he will pay his respect by laying wreaths and offering Fatiha. Notably, the caretaker chief minister will hoist the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of the iconic Shahi Fort, symbolising the spirit of sovereignty. The CM will also take the stage to address the central gathering, sharing insights and perspectives on this momentous day.

Vegetable, fruit market to be set up on Kala Khatai RoadActing upon the directives of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab government has taken has taken a principled decision in establishing a state-of-the-art vegetable and fruit market on Kala Khatai Road.

In line with this vision, a specialised committee was formed to oversee the design of the proposed market, as per the guidance of the chief minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

The committee will comprise of key officers from various departments, including the secretaries of Housing, Finance, Agriculture, as well as Communications and Works. In addition to the advanced vegetable and fruit market, the development plan encompasses the construction of a fish market and a slaughterhouse. Furthermore, a robust sewage system will be laid out to ensure proper sanitation.