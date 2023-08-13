Pesco chief executive removed

PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply (Pesco) removed the chief executive of the power distribution company, Arif Mehmood Sadozai, and appointed a senior official, Fazle Rabbi, as the new chief executive of the company.

Arif Sadozai was an employee of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) but was appointed the Pesco chief executive due to the alleged strong political influence. He was under criticism from the day he was appointed as chief executive Pesco seven months ago.

His appointment had also irked senior Pesco officials, who said there was no justification for appointing an IESCO employee as head of Pesco when the company had its own senior staff. The Pesco staff welcomed the appointment of Fazle Rabi and hoped he would focus on lines losses, power theft and hours-long power outages in the province.