AIOU announces results

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of 46 different educational programmes, including ODL programmes for the Autumn semester of 2022 and Face-to-Face programmes for the Spring semester, 2023.

For autumn 2022, results of BS Islamic Studies, Quran and Tafsir, Hadith and Hadith Science, Sharia, Seerat, Deen, Library and Information Sciences, Pakistan Studies, Accounting and Finance, Gender and Women Studies, English Language and Literature, Urdu, Mass Com and Arabic have been announced. Results of different face-to-face programmes offered in the spring semester, 2023 include 1.5 and 2-year MBA.