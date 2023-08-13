AIOU announces results

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of 46 different educational programmes, including ODL programmes for the Autumn semester of 2022 and Face-to-Face programmes for the Spring semester, 2023.
For autumn 2022, results of BS Islamic Studies, Quran and Tafsir, Hadith and Hadith Science, Sharia, Seerat, Deen, Library and Information Sciences, Pakistan Studies, Accounting and Finance, Gender and Women Studies, English Language and Literature, Urdu, Mass Com and Arabic have been announced. Results of different face-to-face programmes offered in the spring semester, 2023 include 1.5 and 2-year MBA.
Islamabad : In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Islamabad Capital Police has made a...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony to...
Islamabad The Inter-Boards Coordination Commission , under the guidance of the Ministry of Federal Education and...
Islamabad A grand women's convention organized by the Women's Circle of Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad brought together...
Rawalpindi Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 2,000-liter liquor from his...
Rawalpindi : On the recommendations of Deputy Commissioner , Rawalpindi, Secretary Local Government and Community...