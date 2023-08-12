National holidays seem to be the only time when the incessant traffic-related noise and pollution are interrupted, especially when it comes to large cities. But August 14 is an exception to this trend. On Independence Day, many young men have established a ridiculous custom of riding their motorcycles and vehicles at top speed without silencers while honking, blowing horns, and participating in other undesirable behaviours. I cannot blame these young men too much since they have few other outlets for their energy. But still, I hope that some young people will read this letter and rethink how they mark Independence Day both for the benefit of people around them, especially older people who are more sensitive to the noise, as well as for their own safety.

Syed Hassan Raza

Karachi