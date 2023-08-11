 
Friday August 11, 2023
National

PTI leader’s son killed in blast

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2023

JHANG: Adnan Sarwar, the son of PTI leader and ex-MPA Maj (retd) Ghulam Sarwar, died on Thursday in a blast at his medicine distribution office on Toba Road, Civil Lines. Adnan was sitting in his office when a blast occurred, killing him instantly. Police arrived at the site. As of the time of this writing, the cause of the blast is still unknown.