PTI leader’s son killed in blast

JHANG: Adnan Sarwar, the son of PTI leader and ex-MPA Maj (retd) Ghulam Sarwar, died on Thursday in a blast at his medicine distribution office on Toba Road, Civil Lines. Adnan was sitting in his office when a blast occurred, killing him instantly. Police arrived at the site. As of the time of this writing, the cause of the blast is still unknown.
