Asif Hashmi acquitted

LAHORE: Judge Abdul Sattar of the Central Court acquitted Asif Hashmi, former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board of all charges in the case of transfer of 843 kanals of trust's land to DHA.
The court said that there was no cash transaction in the agreement of the parties, the whole case is baseless and consists of assumptions. It said that according to the report presented in the Supreme Court, Asif Hashmi has not been proven to be related to the land exchange.
