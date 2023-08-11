Unending unrest

I am deeply concerned about the political unrest unfolding in Pakistan. This instability often manifests in disruptions in everyday life and economic slowdowns and hampers the nation’s progress on international platforms.
The young people of Pakistan, who constitute a large portion of the population, yearn for stability, employment, and a promising future. The ongoing unrest hinders their prospects and pushes them into a state of uncertainty.
Samreen Riaz
Karachi
