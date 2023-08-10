Laptops distributed

Rawalpindi:A ceremony was held to distribute 300 laptops at Fatima Jinnah Women’s University (FJWU) under the Prime Minister Youth Programme laptop scheme.

While addressing the ceremony as a special guest at FJWU, the chief guest Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry (candidate constituency NA-62), the laptops were awarded to those with the highest GPA. Barrister Daniyal said that women have a big role in the builders of this country. Women are the future leaders of this country. The best heads and CEOs are women. And they have convinced themselves all over the world, similarly they will convince themselves in Pakistan too.

The purpose of the event was to distribute laptops among the female students which is a testimony of the government’s commitment towards promoting an educated society and empowering the youth. Speaking at the event, he stressed the importance of creating a society based on technology and knowledge in education. He said that equipping the youth with modern technology is very important because they are the bright future of our nation. Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry speaking at the event said that women have better leadership skills than men, so empowering them is very important for the bright future of Pakistan.

Distributing laptops to the youth is not only commendable but will also help in bridging the digital divide.He further said that equipping the talented young minds of Pakistan with modern tools to advance in the field of education is the most important need of the hour as technology is of fundamental importance in the modern education system.