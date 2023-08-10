‘Authorities maintain database of overseas Pakistanis involved in anti-state activities’

LONDON: Official sources have said that a database exists on those overseas Pakistanis who are allegedly involved in anti-state activities over political differences and action is likely to be taken against them at the right time.

The sources revealed this to Geo News after Dr Mohammad Faisal, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, said that no list of overseas Pakistanis exists for involvement in the alleged anti-state activities and that all such news issued from the government sources previously were fake.

Speaking to Pakistani media here on Tuesday, Dr Mohammad Faisal claimed that there was no list and “it was fake news that there is a list in place. Give me one example where someone travelling from overseas has been arrested in Pakistan or questioned. Every country has its difficult phases and what’s happening in Pakistan is nothing new and it happens like this in every country”.

The authoritative sources have said that a database does exist of those Pakistanis who have been involved in attacking the institutions of Pakistan since the ouster of Imran Khan from power in April 2022 and running campaigns against Pakistan’s institutions.

When asked further for the High Commissioner’s version for this story, a spokesperson of the Pakistan High Commission said the new high commissioner was speaking only about the on-arrival arrest list and nothing else.