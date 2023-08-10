Key player

Education, as a fundamental pillar of progress, empowerment, and societal advancement, holds a pivotal role within the context of our rapidly changing global landscape. Education empowers individuals with knowledge and critical thinking skills, enabling them to make informed decisions in a world inundated with information and distinguish between credible sources and misinformation. Beyond personal development, education assumes a central role in driving economic prosperity. A well-educated workforce is a catalyst for innovation, productivity, and sustainable economic growth. Moreover, education stands as a powerful force for social mobility and equality.
Education also nurtures active and engaged citizens who are equipped to participate meaningfully in civic activities and democratic processes. A well-educated populace is better positioned to understand complex policy issues, critically evaluate competing viewpoints, and contribute constructively to public discourse. In this way, education serves as a foundation for fostering a sense of responsibility and active participation in the democratic fabric of society.
Fahad Ishfaq
Lahore
The flour points established in Skardu for the poor are not working as intended. No proper records are being kept and...
The threat of mugging along Sarhari Road in Nawabshah increases after dark, threatening the residents of nearby towns...
The prevalence of child labour in Pakistan is among the highest in the world. The issue is fuelled by poverty, which...
Pakistanis in large numbers are migrating to foreign countries in search of a better life. So many talented and...
Our rulers do not hesitate to betray the people’s confidence or trust. They always deviate from their declared aims...
It is truly heart-rending to hear supporters of a certain political party holding negative views about celebrating...