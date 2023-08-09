TEVTA begins workshops

LAHORE: On the directions of the Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta, TEVTA has initiated multiple capacity building programmes for the departmental officials, under the auspices of GIZ, at the Centre of Excellence, Mughalpura.

Additional Secretary (Commerce) Zohaib Mushtaq, SPU Director Abu Bakar Salman, Deputy Secretary (Commerce) Abubakar Zubair, and TEVTA Director Training Amber Afzal Chattha participated in the first day proceedings along with other senior officials.

Officials belonging to various attached organisations were trained in areas including advanced data analytics and ICT Skills. Simultaneously, the newly recruited IWRPP staff got its orientation and training on various facets of the project, including TVET landscape, legal and institutional framework, project objectives and other ancillary matters.

Bhutta said TVET is the future of Pakistan and accordingly, the department is focusing on improving quality of technical and vocational education at the grassroots level.

“In the same vein efforts are underway to train the teachers and other departmental officials. These initiatives will help build capacity of departmental officials and will ultimately translate in the overall improvement in the quality of TVET,” he added.

Zohaib Mushtaq highlighted the important aspects of the IWRPP Project and told that it would prove to be a milestone in bridging the skills gap and enhancing employability of the technology graduates.