People’s welfare

India has imposed a ban on the export of non-basmati rice to meet domestic demand. Pakistan is expecting a bumper rice...
My wife and daughter travelled to Manchester, England last month via a Turkish-based airline. They departed on July 29...
It is unfair on the part of the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue to approve and impose a plethora...
A trial court in Islamabad has sent former PM Imran Khan to prison for three years in the Toshakhana case. The verdict...
The late Harry S Truman – a former US president – famously said: “once a government is committed to the...
One persistently feels frustrated when leaders and elites distort the facts and try to hoodwink the public with hollow...