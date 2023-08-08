 
Tuesday August 08, 2023
People’s welfare

August 08, 2023

In a freebie or be free culture, when a ruling party announces any relief or free goods/service, it is welfare. But when the same party is in opposition it accuses the ruling party of distributing freebies. Farewell to welfare economics.

TS Karthik

Chennai, India