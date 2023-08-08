 
Tuesday August 08, 2023
Silencing voices

August 08, 2023

The late Harry S Truman – a former US president – famously said: “once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad