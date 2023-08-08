Talks with Afghan govt, not terrorists: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul, on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan spoke with one voice on Monday and sent crystal clear message to Afghanistan that it would no longer allow terrorist infrastructure inside the landlocked neighbour and it was critical that the territory of Afghanistan did not become a source of terrorism against Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, speaking in Peshawar, pointed out the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, which was detrimental to regional peace and stability, and deviation from the Doha peace agreement, signed by the interim Afghan government.

The army chief met tribal elders from the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as well as notables from all walks of life and later spoke to a grand tribal Jirga in Peshawar.

The COAS ruled out any talks with terrorists, saying if dialogue takes place, it will only be with the Afghan interim government in Kabul. He said there was no option for them [terrorists] but to submit to the writ of the state of Pakistan before they were decimated, if they persisted on the wrong path. “Surge in terrorism in the recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get talks re-initiated; however, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path,” the COAS warned.

The COAS laid wreath at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar (Headquarters Frontier Corps KP-North) and offered Fateha. Upon arrival, COAS was received by commander Peshawar Corps. During interactive session, the COAS paid rich tribute to supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient tribespeople of Pakistan and appreciated their indomitable resolve for standing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in defeating menace of terrorism.

“With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area,” the COAS remarked. Gen Asim said terrorism had no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan was detrimental to regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha peace agreement. Gen Asim said the Afghan refugees in Pakistan would have to abide by the law of the land.

He said Pakistan had concerns over sanctuaries available to the banned outfits and liberty of action they enjoy on the Afghan soil. Pakistan would spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs.

The tribal elders promised that the TTP [Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan] and its ideology would never be acceptable to any tribe and they would continue to stand with the state through thick and thin.

The COAS emphasised the potential of newly-merged districts and ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The COAS said: “KPK province is blessed with huge reserves of mines and minerals; [it] also [has] beautiful areas for tourism, which will certainly change the destiny of the area for good of people.

“[The] Pak Army stands with our tribal brothers and will never leave them alone as over the years, they have given innumerable sacrifices for peace and prosperity of the motherland. It is time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on youth,” the COAS added.

The COAS reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and other law-enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism, till elimination of the menace from the country. He expressed his resolve to eliminate peril of narcotics, which is becoming lifeline for the TTP ‘khawarij’ [seceders].

General Asim reiterated that propaganda by inimical forces against armed forces of Pakistan would be dealt as per law. Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of Pak Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and Police, the COAS vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada would not go in vain and complete peace would return to Pakistan, Insha-Allah.