Walk held to promote breastfeeding

CHARSADDA: An awareness walk was held here on Wednesday in connection with the World Breastfeeding Week.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants said that August was celebrated as the global month of awareness about the benefits of the mother’s milk. District Health Officer Dr Farhad Khan, Malaria Coordinator Dr Jalal Khan, National Programme Coordinator Dr Masood Khan and a good number of women participated in the walk.

The health experts said mother’s milk contained proteins, vitamins and fats proteins, which were crucial for the growth and health of the children. They said the mothers, who breastfed their children, had less chances of contracting breast cancer. The mothers, who breastfed their children remained healthy, they said

The officials said that all balanced nutrients were found in the mother’s milk. They said that 48 per cent of children in Pakistan suffered from malnutrition and 40 per cent lost weight because their mothers did not breastfeed them for two years.