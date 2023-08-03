SMTA decides to hire female drivers for pink buses

Presiding over the 10th board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) in Karachi, provincial information and transport minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday approved the decisions taken in the ninth board meeting of the authority.

The board considered providing subsidies for the People's Bus Service following the approval by the cabinet. It also decided to initiate training programmes for women drivers, specifically for women-only pink buses, so that the female passengers in those buses could feel safer.

The board discussed the feasibility studies for the second phase of the Peoples Bus Service, which includes the addition of 500 buses as well as introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service.

The SMTA board meeting also reviewed the progress in the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, SMTA Managing Director Kamal Dayo, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, planning and development department representative Sikandar Shaikh and Trans Karachi Chief Executive Officer Tufail Paliju.

Memon told the meeting that empowering women in all fields was the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the inclusion of female bus drivers would not only promote gender equality but also strengthen the sense of safety and security during women's commute.

He added that the implementation of the second phase of the People's Bus Service is expected to significantly reduce travel problems for the people, bringing relief to the public.

The transport minister stated that the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service would not only create a positive environmental impact but also generate new employment opportunities.