Stolen mobile phones being sold after ‘patching’

After the ‘patching’ of stolen mobile phones from Karachi, a new business of resale has started in the city, under which the IMEI number of any mobile phone is changed at a cost of just 500 to 1000 rupees.

Market sources say that only IMEI number checking websites, CPLC or expert technicians can check or restore the original IMEI number of a patched phone.

According to market sources, a patched mobile phone is available at a price Rs10,000 to 15,000 cheaper than the original price, and while buying such mobile phones, common citizens cannot identify the fraud.

This fraud is similar to tampering with the engine or chassis numbers of a stolen vehicle. The difference is that it is difficult to restore the original chassis number of the vehicle while it is easy to restore the changed IMEI number of the mobile phone with the help of a software.

According to sources, mobile phone company Samsung's Note series, OnePlus, Motorola or other local companies are common mobile phones that are patched by the mafia operating in Orangi Town, Banaras, Quaidabad, Sakhi Hassan and Saddar.

Shopkeepers selling such phones have contacts with police and government agencies. In mobile markets, such specific vendors have been seen colluding with the police and institutions. According to sources, a large number of seized mobile phones are smuggled from Karachi to Quetta by cars or buses. Large illegal mobile phone patching workshops are operating in Quetta. Mobile phones that cannot be patched are smuggled to Afghanistan.

People may use IMEI checkinfo website to verify the IMEI of the mobile phone they are purchasing. In case of doubt, the CPLC can also be contacted.