Ashura to be observed amid tight security in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi:Like other parts of the country, the main ‘Ashura’ procession will be brought out in Rawalpindi under tight security arrangements on Saturday.

On 9th of Muharram, 206 ‘majalis’ and 79 ‘matmi’ processions were held in Rawalpindi. As many as 24 ‘majalis’ were held in ‘A’ category, 36 in ‘B’ category and 146 in ‘C’ category, while 6 ‘matmi’ processions held in ‘A’ category, 18 in ‘B’ category and 55 processions in ‘C’ category.

A total of 64 ‘zuljinnah’ processions will be brought out from different areas of Rawalpindi. The Youm-e-Ashura will be observed with due solemnity and sanctity to recall the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. ‘Azadars’ would also attend 113 ‘majalis’ in different parts of the city on 'Ashura' day.

A total of 12 ‘majalis’ will be in ‘A’ category, 15 ‘majalis’ in ‘B’ category and 86 ‘majalis’ in ‘C’ category. Similarly, 10 ‘matmi’ processions will be in ‘A’ category, 8 processions in ‘B’ category and 40 processions in the ‘C’ category.

There would be zero tolerance to show of arms, wall-chalking, and hate material and there would be a complete ban on hate speeches and unnecessary use of loudspeakers on 'Ashura'.

All processions must conclude after ‘Maghrib’ prayers and there would be a full lighting system on all procession routes.

According to the set schedule, the main ‘zuljinnah’ procession will be taken out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain at about 9 a.m. and culminate at Qadeemi Imambargah after 'Maghrib' on Saturday. The main ‘zuljinnah’ procession will pass through its traditional route of Noorani Masjid, Teli Mohallah; Kalya Wali Masjid, Iqbal Road near Chittian Hattian; Hanfia Masjid near Naya Mohallah; Fawara Chowk; Taleem-ul-Quran, Dingi Khoi Chowk; Hanafia Masjid, Purana Qila; and Jamia Masjid Road.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha said that they would take strict action against hate speeches. “There would be no car parking in and around procession routes while their timings would be strictly observed,” he added.

He said that no one will be allowed to stand on the rooftops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of the main mourning procession while armed police personnel will be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings.

Nobody would be allowed to serve ‘langar’ or ‘niaz’ without prior permission. All bodies should cooperate with each other in every matter, Commissioner said. The public should cooperate with security officials to avoid any untoward incident,” he appealed.

More than 5,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies including policemen, Rangers, and special branches have been deputed to provide security cover to ‘Ashura’ procession on Saturday. The local management with the help of police has closed all ways leading towards procession routes for traffic.

The security officials have closed ways of Committee Chowk, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Banni, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, and Gawalmandi Road with big containers. Motorists and pedestrians could move here at Benazir Bhutto Road through Rawal Road.

All big and small processions will start appearing in the early morning to join the main ‘Ashura’ procession, which will be taken out at 9 a.m. and will pass through College Road, Bashir Hussain Road, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi Chowk, Bansawala Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Trunk Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Banni, Kartarpura, and Dalgaran Bazaar before culminating at Imambargah Qadeemi. The main ‘Ashura’ procession will appear from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain.

‘Tazia’ and ‘zuljinnah’ processions will also be taken out at 8 a.m. from Imambargah Abbas Ali to Naya Mohallah Chowk before joining the main procession and proceeding to Imambargah Qadeemi. Another procession will be taken out from the Imambargah Sadaat Pindora to Madina Chowk before returning to the Imambargah Qadeemi. Another procession will be taken out from Sain Sadiq’s house and will proceed to Transformer Chowk then onwards to Chirah Chowk, moving through Chah Sultan onto Zafarul Haq Road, Murree Road before culminating at Imambargah Qadeemi. A procession will be taken out at midnight from Imambargah Qaser-e-Abbas to the main road in Dheri Hassanabad to reach here at Imambargah Colonel Maqbool on Saturday.

There will be joint processions at Imambargah Fazal Hussain, Imambargah Colonel Maqbool, Imambargah Baltistania, Imambargah Hefazat Ali Shah, Imambargah Yadgar-e-Hussain, Imambargah Shah Chan Chiragh, Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and Imambargah Qadeemi.

There are total of 109 flashpoints in which 70 points are in Category ‘A’ and 39 points are in Category ‘B’ while 25 points have been declared most sensitive in Rawalpindi.

The city district government, Rawalpindi has banned pillion-riding in the city to ensure fool proof security of mourning processions and other congregations. An additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Women's Police, and Pakistan Rangers along with district police will be deployed to ensure security on 'Ashura'.

Strict checking of vehicles would also be made at entry and exit points of the city. Over 300 CCTV cameras, 49 walkthrough gates, and 4 jammers have been installed to ensure fool proof security of the processions. There are also 13 sniffer dogs to check suspected persons.

The mourners will be checked with metal detectors and walkthrough gates would be installed at the entry points. The routes of the main procession of 'Ashura' will be sealed completely and streets on the route of the processions will also be barricaded. Vehicles and motorbikes will not be allowed to move with the mourning processions.

The administrations of the three teaching hospitals; District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) have been put on high alert to cope with any emergency situation while the leaves of all doctors remain cancelled.