Foundation laid for Data Sahib shrine expansion

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar laid the foundation stone for the expansion project at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh on Friday. The initiative also marked the inauguration of the Nazrana Online app https://nazranaonline.punjab.gov.pk and the corridor's expansion.

Through Nazrana Online, devotees from anywhere in the world can present offerings at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. Mohsin Naqvi was briefed that the app would also allow foreign residents to distribute Langar from their own countries. Similarly, cleanliness, security staff and khadmeen would also receive offerings through the app. The app enables round the clock access to the inner sanctum of the shrine for devotees.

The expansion project includes the construction of a new Langar Khana and commercial kitchen. Additionally, there will be the establishment of an administration block, executive VIP lounge, dining hall, and garden. A library and museum will also be set up at the Data Ganj Bakhsh complex.

Furthermore, 17 Kanals of land would also be acquired in front of the Golden Gate for the expansion of the complex. After the ceremony, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the media. Ishaq Dar congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on commencing the expansion project at the shrine and declared it the third major expansion. Mohsin Naqvi expressed that the launch of the Nazrana Online app would provide convenience to both local and foreign devotees. The expansion project aims to bring ease and convenience for visitors to the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

The project had previously undergone expansion during Nawaz Sharif's tenure in 1999 and its rewards will be perpetual, declared Ishaq Dar. Among the attendees at the occasion were the caretaker minister & secretary Auqaf, SMBR, secretary information, commissioner & DC Lahore, CCO, chairman PITB, DGPR and others.