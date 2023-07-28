Khawaja Asif stands firm on remarks against PTI women MPs

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Mohammad Asif speaks in Senate on July 27, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, responding to criticism on his remarks against women parliamentarians during a joint sitting of parliament, asserted on the floor of the National Assembly on Thursday that there was no reason for him to apologise for his comments.

The minister attempted to clarify that his remarks about the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf members during the joint session of parliament were taken out of context, misconstrued and not meant to single out any particular gender. He insisted that linking his views with women was unjustified.

However, he offered to apologise if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership also apologised to Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Faryal Talpur for their own remarks. He pointed out that it was the PTI chairman who used foul language for PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz and PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

Khawaja Asif highlighted that parties in the coalition government followed certain traditions, while the PTI tradition seemed to include abusive language and vulgarity. He emphasised that PTI leaders should not condone the transgressions of their party chairman. During the said session, Khawaja Asif asked parliamentarians not to obstruct the passage of legislation. It should be noted that the defence minister, while pointing towards the protesting PTI women parliamentarians, had made remarks that were later expunged by the chair.

Khawaja Asif’s remarks received strong criticism on social media after a video of his speech went viral and demands for an apology grew in the last 24 hours.

In response, Senator Dr. Zarqa Taimoor of PTI, who was present among the protesting parliamentarians, said that they had never heard such remarks at home, in parliament or elsewhere. She said: “We will not react but will simply ask the minister to improve his character.”