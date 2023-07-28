Bajaur jail official accused of authority misuse

KHAR: Superintendent of Bajaur district jail has been accused of misuse of authority and misbehave towards prisoners and jail staff.
In a video message that went viral on social media, the jail’s cook Abdul Samad alleged that the prisoners often complained that they were being given substandard food, adding that the main reason behind substandard food was that the jail superintendent allegedly usurped a huge share in the food items.He said the superintendent often abused him. He appealed to the caretaker chief minister, IG prisons and Bajaur sessions judge to take action against the jail superintendent.
KHAR: A man allegedly shot dead his father after they exchanged harsh words in Farash Balolai locality near Khar, the...
MANSEHRA: Over one dozen remains were seen floating in the floodwaters following inundation of a graveyard besides...
HARIPUR: Four members of a family were killed and three others injured when a high-roof van plunged into a roadside...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah...
HARIPUR: The Haripur Public Forum here on Thursday assured the administration of Regional Professional Development...
LAKKI MARWAT: The Food Department officials have approached the district police authorities for the arrest of...