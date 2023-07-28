Bajaur jail official accused of authority misuse

KHAR: Superintendent of Bajaur district jail has been accused of misuse of authority and misbehave towards prisoners and jail staff.

In a video message that went viral on social media, the jail’s cook Abdul Samad alleged that the prisoners often complained that they were being given substandard food, adding that the main reason behind substandard food was that the jail superintendent allegedly usurped a huge share in the food items.He said the superintendent often abused him. He appealed to the caretaker chief minister, IG prisons and Bajaur sessions judge to take action against the jail superintendent.