Shahbaz Gill declared proclaimed offender in sedition case

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in court during a hearing of a sedition case filed against him. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: A local court has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill a proclaimed offender in a sedition case on Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Tahir Abbas Sippra, made the announcement after the accused repeatedly ignored notices to appear in the court for an extended period of time.

The court started the process to seize properties of Gill as the Federal Investigation Agency and National Database and Registration Authority have submitted details of his properties.

The PTI leader’s requests for a virtual appearance and a stay on the case were both denied by the court during the hearing. The ADSJ remarked that the proceedings for declaring a suspect proclaimed offender could not be halted unless the suspect appeared in court. He said Gill had been facilitated to move abroad. According to Gill’s attorney, the PTI leader travelled abroad for medical care. Later, the hearing was postponed until August 31 by the court.