Passing-out parade of 38th recruits course held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Police celebrated a ceremony to mark the passing-out parade of the 38th Basic Recruits Course at the Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday.

As many as 1,751 new cops joined the Islamabad police force after completing their training including 208 women cops, the largest recruitment drive in the nation's history. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan participated as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor-ul-Amin Mangal, IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officers, representatives from civil society, and the newly inducted young recruits. A smart contingent unit of the police force presented a guard of honour to the chief guest.

Addressing the audience, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan expressed immense delight in witnessing the young talent from various regions of Pakistan, now proudly serving as members of the prestigious Islamabad Police force. He commended the inclusive recruitment process and emphasised the significance of upholding values like honesty, integrity, and service to the people as they commence their duty to protect and serve the nation. The Interior Minister highlighted that the recent recruitment on merit and transparency rather than political, linguistic, or regional affiliations.

"I extend my congratulations to all the jawans for choosing the path of service through the police force. Your dedication and commitment to safeguarding the life, property and honour of the citizens are commendable and praiseworthy," remarked Interior Minister. During the ceremony, the minister also shed light on the government's dedication to enhancing the welfare of the police force. He expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for promptly approving and implementing various initiatives aimed at uplifting the welfare of Islamabad Police personnel.

"The primary purpose of the state is to protect the lives and property of its citizens. The most crucial responsibility of a police official is to safeguard the lives and property of the people, and it is both a duty and a form of worship," said the minister. He further stated that he was surprised to learn that the police, who symbolise the Federal Capital, do not have access to good hospitals for treatment, their children cannot attend reputable educational institutions, and their salaries are lower compared to other institutions. Acknowledging the sacrifices made by martyrs for the survival of the country and nation, he highlighted the government's efforts in providing financial support to their families.

The minister shared that the outstanding dues of the martyrs' families, amounting to a substantial sum of Rs1,240 million, were immediately paid upon assuming the government. Additionally, Pakistan's first National Police Hospital, a state-of-the-art 9-storey building, has been approved, with Rs5 billion allocated for the project, which has already commenced construction. This hospital will cater to the healthcare needs of the police force and their families.

Moreover, Shuhada Mo­del College has been sanctioned to ensure the best educational facilities for the children of police personnel. The government is committed to providing all possible resources to the Islamabad Police and enhancing their well-being. The unwavering dedication displayed by the young and passionate officers of Islamabad Police has earned great laurel for the force, he added. In a bid to enhance public convenience further, he said the establishment of five new police stations and the laying of the foundation stone for the new Women Police Station building have taken place.

The vision and determination of the government have made Islamabad Police a role model for other provinces. With the implementation of these initiatives, it is hoped that the force will thrive on an international scale, significantly contributing to establishing peace in the city. IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan expressed his gratitude to the Minister for Interior for supporting the police force and prioritising their demands. He assured that Islamabad Police remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining law and order in the federal capital, utilising all available resources effectively.

IGP emphasised that whenever the needs of the police force were presented, interior minister personally showed keen interest in fulfilling them, whether it pertained to salaries, the establishment of the National Police Hospital for top-notch medical facilities, or the approval of Islamabad Police Shuhada Model College to provide the best educational opportunities. He further added that Islamabad Police is always dedicated to upholding law and order in the federal capital. Every officer and young recruit in the police force is wholeheartedly committed to public service, performing their duties with unwavering dedication and passion.