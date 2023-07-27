Three robbers killed in two ‘encounters’

LAHORE : Three robbers were killed in two alleged police encounters in the provincial capital while their accomplices managed to escape.

A crossfire between the CIA Civil Lines police and the dacoits resulted into the death of former criminal record holders, Zeenatullah and Naqeebullah. CIA police team was taking the accused Zeenatullah and Naqeebullah to Abid Garden Batapur when their accomplices intercepted the police and opened fire to rescue the two in police custody. As a result, Naqeebullah and Zeenatullah were seriously injured.

They were shifted to the hospital where they died. The two had looted Rs10.5 million from a bank on Barki Road a few weeks ago.

The second police encounter took place in the Badami Bagh area where three dacoits assaulted a person named Irshad on Khokhar Road and escaped. On being informed, the police chased them and during the exchange of firing, one robber was killed and two managed to escape. The deceased robber was identified as Abdul Rahman alias Pindi. He was involved in several heinous crimes.

Man found dead

A 30-year-old man was found dead on the roadside near Tollinton Market, Shadman on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Ahmed, a resident of Pir Ghazi Road, Ichhra. The victim’s family members claimed that Ahmed was not addicted to drugs, someone killed him and threw body on the roadside. The police said that the forensic team has collected evidence and started investigation on various aspects.

Three drug dealers held

CIA Iqbal Town arrested three drug suppliers and recovered 72kg charas and 69kg opium from them.

The accused were identified as Saim, Javed and Asia Bibi. The accused used to supply drugs from Peshawar to different cities. Meanwhile, Naseerabad investigation police arrested two robbers Azmat and Armaghan and recovered three bikes, 10 cell phones and illegal weapons from them.

Body found from Ravi

Body of an unidentified youth was recovered from River Ravi on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the body floating near Saggian Bridge and alerted police. A Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body to morgue.

Youth shot dead

A 23-year-old youth was shot dead in the Defence C police area on Wednesday, following a monetary issue.

The accused identified as Rana Nasir, a resident of Defence C, along with his accomplices killed Muhammad Ali and escaped. According to the preliminary

investigation, Muhammad Ali had sold a place on Kala Khatai Road to the accused Rana Nasir.

The accused Rana Nasir did not give the money, so the victim got a stay order which led to the murder. On receiving the information, the police collected the evidence from the crime scene and shifted the body to morgue.