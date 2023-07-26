IRS launches Central Asia Programme

Islamabad: Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) launched a new research programme on Central Asia here Tuesday. The programme is launched in addition to the previous 6 programmes at the institute.

The programme on Central Asia was inaugurated by Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister who lauded IRS for the initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Fatemi said that for years now countries had become substantively cognizant of the significance of Central Asian Republics as a hub for resources like oil and gas.