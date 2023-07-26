IRS launches Central Asia Programme

Islamabad: Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) launched a new research programme on Central Asia here Tuesday. The programme is launched in addition to the previous 6 programmes at the institute.
The programme on Central Asia was inaugurated by Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister who lauded IRS for the initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Fatemi said that for years now countries had become substantively cognizant of the significance of Central Asian Republics as a hub for resources like oil and gas.
Islamabad: The International Islamic University witnessed a momentous occasion as the Federal Minister for Education,...
Rawalpindi: Like other parts of the country, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were buying...
Islamabad: The National Commission on the Rights of Child , in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund ,...
Islamabad: Officers from the Federal Investigation Agency Headquarters gathered to honour the ex-director of...
Rawalpindi:As many as eight patients have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and...
Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to...