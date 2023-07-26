Nida to lead Pakistan at Asian Games

LAHORE: Nida Dar has been named the T20 captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team for the Asian Games 2023. Anoosha Nasir and Shawaal Zulfiqar have been named in the squad for the first time.

The board took the decision while confirming the retirement of 18-year-old batter Ayesha Naseem, who quit all forms of competitive cricket due to "personal reasons".

Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar have been rewarded for their strong performances in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and Emerging Women’s Teams Asia Cup with maiden call-ups in Pakistan’s senior women’s squad for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 15-player squad also features Diana Baig who makes a return to international cricket after recovering from a finger injury that she sustained in the third and final One-Day International against Australia in January this year.

Pakistan women’s team won gold medals in the last two editions, held in Guangzhou, China, in 2010, and Incheon, South Korea, in 2014, will be aiming for a hat-trick when they feature in this year’s event scheduled to take place from 19 to 26 September.

Pakistan women’s team as per the ICC T20I rankings and tournament’s rule will feature in the event from the quarter-finals scheduled to take place from 22 to 24 September. The semi-finals will be played on 25 September, while the final will take place on 26 September. The match for bronze medal will also take place on 26 September.

Before the Asian Games, Pakistan women will feature in a home series against South Africa consisting three T20Is and three ODIs (part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25) in Karachi from 1 to 14 September. The squad for the bilateral series will be announced in due course.

Former captain Bismah Maroof has opted out of the Asian Games because of the event’s rules and regulations that do not allow athletes to carry their children.