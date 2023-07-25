British retailer Marks & Spencer plans to boost textile imports from Pakistan

LAHORE: British multinational retailer Marks & Spencer Group is looking to enhance imports of textile products such as woven garments, denim, and towels from Pakistan, a group’s official said on Monday.

Experts from M&S will visit Pakistan in September to interact with the textile mills, Unsal Erdogan, country manager of Marks & Spencer Group for Turkey, said during a meeting with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

He was heading a delegation consisting of Funda Binoz, M&S’s business area manager for menswear, homeware, lingerie, outlets, and merchandisers named Buket Ferreira and Seher sbirakmaz.

Erdogan said the group will import woven garments, denim, socks, towels, graphic design T-shirts, and polo shirts from Pakistan.

The delegation members showed interest in knowing about the potential of Pakistan textile industry and its upcoming challenges, according to APTMA.

APTMA chairman for North Zone Hamid Zaman invited the M&S delegation to open their sourcing offices in Pakistan.

He was of the view that GSP+ allows access to Pakistani exports to compete with its competitors such as Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and also opens a window for Pakistani exports to Europe. Zaman was hopeful that the GSP+ facility would be renewed for Pakistan.

“Pakistan is complying with 27 conventions relating to human rights, environment, labour rights, narcotics control, corruption control, gender rights etc. The country’s compliance with six new conventions will further uplift Pakistan’s image,” he said.

A former APTMA chief Aamir Fayyaz said the textile industry has a potential to increase exports to $50 billion, with a set up of more stitching units in the country.

According to him, the textile industry is enjoying a competitive edge in terms of labour wages, devaluation of local currency, and young workforce in the country.

APTMA vice chairman Asad Shafi made a detailed presentation on the importance of the textile industry in Pakistan. “APTMA member mills are 100 percent compliant corporate entities and performance of industries is strictly monitored by international and national agencies,” he apprised the delegation.

“The industry is compliant with international and local sustainability standards like SA 8000, Oeko Tex made for green, Step, etc,” Shafi said.

Senior vice chairman of APTMA Kamran Arshad stated that the industry is working out an action plan to invest in pollution-control technologies and move away from fossil fuels besides setting up of effluent and water treatment plants, investment in material innovations and enabling a green environment and socially responsible industry.

Habib Anwar from Saad Textile Mills presented vote of thanks at the end of the meeting, expressing a hope that international fashion retailers would benefit from the potential of Pakistan’s textile industry.