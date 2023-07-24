 
Monday July 24, 2023
Peshawar

One shot dead in Jamrud

By Our Correspondent
July 24, 2023

JAMRUD: One person was killed and another injured when two groups traded fire in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Saturday.According to local sources, the firing took place in Ganjgarhi area of Jamrud between two groups over cutting of trees. As a result, one Gul died on the spot and another person sustained injuries. The injured person has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.