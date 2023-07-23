Cipher probe: LHC order on injunction withdrawal released

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a written order to withdraw the injunction in the cipher investigation case against Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

In a two-page written decision on the federal government’s petition, the court has withdrawn the ongoing injunction to stop the cipher investigation. The decision said that despite the court notice,

the lawyer of chairman PTI did not appear in the court. The Additional Attorney General said that FIA notices were sent to the PTI chief’s Islamabad address. He also argued that the High Court does not have the jurisdiction because the matter was in Islamabad.

Having taken the order to withdraw the stay, the court approved the federal government’s miscellaneous application, the judgment said.